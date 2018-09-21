ELMA – A former Elma farmer who used farm proceeds for personal expenses, instead of paying off his USDA-backed line of credit, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison on Friday.
David Pitz, 36, pleaded guilty to conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Reade also ordered Pitz to pay $177,269.24 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release following prison.
Prosecutors said Pitz received a $125,000 guaranteed line of credit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate a loan with People Savings Bank in 2011. The line of credit was designed to be advanced to Pitz early each year to cover his farming expenses.
Pitz was required to apply any crop sale proceeds, or other farm-related income, towards the debt owed on the line of credit. Instead of paying the money towards what he owed to the bank and USDA, Pitz used $117,020.68 in crop proceeds for personal expenses, including his purchase of a non-farm related building.
After interest and other fees, Pitz acknowledged owing the bank and USDA over $177,000.
Pitz was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.
