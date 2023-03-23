ELGIN — A Clemont woman has been charged for allegedly mishandling money when she was the city clerk for Elgin.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that Rhonda Faye Dales, 62, was charged with one count of first-degree theft. A summons has been issued for an initial court appearance scheduled for April 12.
According to court records, Elgin city officials requested an audit in May 2021 after Dales was terminated from her position.
In a report released earlier this month, the Auditor of State’s Office disclosed it uncovered $131,212.73 in improper disbursements and $7,531.67 of unsupported disbursements linked to Dales between 2017 and 2021. This included holiday pay and paid leave she received despite allegedly not being a full-time employee.
She also allegedly received separate reimbursements for cleaning the City Hall restroom and foyer, which hadn’t been approved by the City Council.
Cities With the Highest Property Taxes
America’s homebuyers have had an extraordinarily difficult few years. Heavy demand and scarce inventory in late 2020 and 2021 led to record growth in prices, while a run of high inflation throughout the economy made it more difficult to save up for a home. As the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to cool demand in housing and other sectors, the costs to borrow for a mortgage have also increased.
For recent homebuyers and existing owners, trends in the real estate market have posed another challenge: property tax increases.
Property taxes are usually calculated as a percentage of the assessed value of a property, an estimate that taxing authorities typically update every few years or when the property is sold. Because home prices have risen so dramatically since 2020, tax assessments are rising as well—which means larger annual property tax bills.
Property taxes account for over 36 percent of all state and local taxes
Higher property taxes can be daunting for homeowners, but they are a boon for state and local governments that rely heavily on property tax revenue. Property taxes totaled nearly $670 billion in 2021, representing more than one-third of all U.S. state and local tax collections. Rising property values should continue to grow that figure in future years. This could also help state and local governments weather the impacts of future economic downturns, which tend to have more immediate negative effects on other revenue sources like income and sales taxes.
The effective property tax rate has generally declined over the past decade
While homeowners may be concerned about an increase in their tax bills in light of recent market trends, the overall effective property tax rate nationwide has actually declined since 2014. After reaching a recent peak of 1.157% in 2014, the effective rate—calculated as the aggregate taxes paid divided by the aggregate value of housing units—fell to 1.087% in 2021. Because properties are typically only accessed for tax purposes periodically or when there is a transfer of ownership, changes in the effective property tax rate tend to lag behind changes in residential housing prices.
New Jersey and Illinois have the highest effective property tax rates for owner occupied homes
However, taxpayers’ burdens can vary substantially depending on geography. Certain states have put in place laws that limit how much the state or localities can charge in property taxes. One of the most notable examples is
California’s Proposition 13, enacted in 1978. Prop 13 caps the property tax rate at 1% (in addition to any local voter-approved indebtedness) and limits when the value of properties can be reassessed for tax purposes. A number of other states have followed suit with similar legislation and ballot initiatives to limit property tax collection in various ways. Even within statewide limits, local governments could also choose to levy taxes at different rates, meaning that comparably valued properties in two localities or taxing districts could have widely different tax bills.
These overlapping state and local policies create a complicated mosaic of property tax regimes across the U.S. At the state level, the Northeast and Midwest tend to have the highest effective property tax rates, led by New Jersey at 2% and Illinois at 1.9%. In contrast, effective rates tend to be much lower in the South and Mountain West regions.
At the metropolitan level, those in Texas and New York headline the list of locations with the highest property taxes. Texas places four major metros in the top 15, while three New York metros are represented—including Rochester, which has the nation’s highest property taxes at a 2.4% effective rate.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with the highest property taxes, researchers at
Construction Coverage calculated the effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes by dividing the aggregate real estate taxes paid by the aggregate value of housing units in 2021. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest property taxes.
Small and midsize metros with the highest property taxes
15. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.3% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,086 Median owner-occupied home value: $220,900 Median owner-occupied household income: $67,153
14. Pittsburgh, PA
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $2,671 Median owner-occupied home value: $190,000 Median owner-occupied household income: $66,609
13. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $6,397 Median owner-occupied home value: $397,100 Median owner-occupied household income: $86,530
12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $9,091 Median owner-occupied home value: $533,700 Median owner-occupied household income: $84,409
11. Columbus, OH
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,568 Median owner-occupied home value: $254,700 Median owner-occupied household income: $71,839
10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,941 Median owner-occupied home value: $233,500 Median owner-occupied household income: $66,775
9. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,033 Median owner-occupied home value: $266,200 Median owner-occupied household income: $68,449
8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.5% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,635 Median owner-occupied home value: $300,300 Median owner-occupied household income: $80,007
7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.6% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,381 Median owner-occupied home value: $252,300 Median owner-occupied household income: $70,893
6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.6% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,106 Median owner-occupied home value: $294,900 Median owner-occupied household income: $75,975
5. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.7% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $3,264 Median owner-occupied home value: $184,500 Median owner-occupied household income: $62,315
4. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.8% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,145 Median owner-occupied home value: $192,000 Median owner-occupied household income: $62,794
3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,776 Median owner-occupied home value: $281,100 Median owner-occupied household income: $78,166
2. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 1.9% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $5,843 Median owner-occupied home value: $278,500 Median owner-occupied household income: $82,258
1. Rochester, NY
Effective property tax rate for owner-occupied homes: 2.4% Median property taxes paid for owner-occupied homes: $4,586 Median owner-occupied home value: $171,000 Median owner-occupied household income: $66,516
