ELGIN — A Clemont woman has been charged for allegedly mishandling money when she was the city clerk for Elgin.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that Rhonda Faye Dales, 62, was charged with one count of first-degree theft. A summons has been issued for an initial court appearance scheduled for April 12.

According to court records, Elgin city officials requested an audit in May 2021 after Dales was terminated from her position.

In a report released earlier this month, the Auditor of State’s Office disclosed it uncovered $131,212.73 in improper disbursements and $7,531.67 of unsupported disbursements linked to Dales between 2017 and 2021. This included holiday pay and paid leave she received despite allegedly not being a full-time employee.

She also allegedly received separate reimbursements for cleaning the City Hall restroom and foyer, which hadn’t been approved by the City Council.

