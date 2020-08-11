Former Dunkerton police chief sentenced to probation

DUNKERTON — Dunkerton’s former police chief has been sentenced to probation for allegedly falsifying her time card while she was working for the city.
And the theft and felonious misconduct charges will stay on her record, despite arguments from her attorney.
“Committing felony offenses involving dishonesty while wearing the uniform is absolutely unacceptable. … The community needs to be able to put their trust and faith in the integrity and the honesty of those who are in the community enforcing laws,” Judge Andrea Dryer said Monday in sentencing Katherine Olivia Krieger to two to five years of probation for claiming $3,000 worth of hours she hadn’t worked during her police chief stint.
Krieger pleaded to the charges, and defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney had asked the court to grant a deferred judgment, which would have removed the charges following probation. Mahoney said Krieger will never be able to be a police officer again and is currently studying to become an athletic trainer.
But County Attorney Brian Williams challenged the deferred judgment, arguing Krieger’s absences put residents at risk when sheriff’s deputies from out of town had to respond to calls she didn’t answer. The cases involved an intoxicated man trying to enter a woman’s home and a domestic dispute where a woman had to lock herself in a car to protect herself.
“This isn’t about her being a police office. This is about her being a police officer and jeopardizing these individuals,” Williams said.
Krieger apologized and said she wants to move forward and become a productive member of society.
“I never wanted to hurt anyone or put anyone in jeopardy,” Krieger said. “I didn’t step up to the duty that was expected of me.”
Mahoney said Krieger was young and wasn’t prepared for the police chief job, having graduated from the law enforcement academy only six months before taking the position.
According to court records, city officials began to question Krieger’s time cards and went to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office in May 2019. During the investigation, deputies were able to document several times in March and April 2019 where Krieger was paid for police chief hours when she was elsewhere, including in Iowa Falls where she was working a second job as a police officer.
She was arrested in June 2019, and the City Council approved her termination that day.
