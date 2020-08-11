Former Dunkerton police chief sentenced to probation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DUNKERTON — Dunkerton’s former police chief has been sentenced to probation for allegedly falsifying her time card while she was working for the city.

And the theft and felonious misconduct charges will stay on her record, despite arguments from her attorney.

“Committing felony offenses involving dishonesty while wearing the uniform is absolutely unacceptable. … The community needs to be able to put their trust and faith in the integrity and the honesty of those who are in the community enforcing laws,” Judge Andrea Dryer said Monday in sentencing Katherine Olivia Krieger to two to five years of probation for claiming $3,000 worth of hours she hadn’t worked during her police chief stint.

Krieger pleaded to the charges, and defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney had asked the court to grant a deferred judgment, which would have removed the charges following probation. Mahoney said Krieger will never be able to be a police officer again and is currently studying to become an athletic trainer.