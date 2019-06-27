DUNKERTON – Dunkerton’s police chief has been arrested for allegedly falsifying her time card.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested Katherine Olivia “Kate” Krieger, 25, for second-degree theft, felonious misconduct in office and four counts of records tampering. She was later released from jail pending trial.
Court records indicate Krieger was placed on leave when questions arose about the hours she worked patrolling the city and overseeing its police force.
In all, investigators allege she received $3,000 in pay in March and April by declaring she was on the clock when witness accounts and other evidence showed she was elsewhere, including working a law enforcement job at another agency some 70 miles away.
City officials went to the sheriff’s office in May with their concerns, and deputies compared her time cards with surveillance videos from City Hall, which also houses the police station, that allegedly showed her coming in late and leaving early.
Sheriff’s investigators documented four times Krieger allegedly misrepresented her hours:
March 26, 27 --- Krieger was enrolled in a Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau class at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, but she allegedly told the mayor the classes were on March 25 and 26, and she allegedly didn’t attend the classes, court records state.
March 31 --- Krieger allegedly submitted a time card for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators allege Krieger actually worked an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift for the Iowa Falls Police Department, where she was also an officer, more than an hour away. During the shift, Black Hawk County dispatchers received a domestic disturbance call in Dunkerton, and Krieger’s phone records allegedly showed she placed an order at an Iowa Falls restaurant at that time, according to court records.
April 4 – Krieger allegedly filed a time card and said she had been at a Hawkeye Community College Criminal Justice Advisory Board meeting and then went to the dispatch center. Minutes from the meeting allegedly show she didn’t attend the meeting, and deputies allege she didn’t go to the dispatch center, records state.
April 19 – Krieger was on duty in Dunkerton but allegedly didn’t notify dispatchers that she was on the job. Around 3 p.m., dispatchers received a domestic disturbance call in the city where a woman had locked herself in a car because she was afraid of the man, who had a knife or screwdriver. Krieger didn’t respond to the call but pulled into the police station --- some six blocks away --- around the time of the call and then went off duty, court records allege. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to handle the domestic call.
Second-degree theft is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and misconduct in office, also a felony, carries up to five years in prison upon conviction. Tampering with records is a misdemeanor that has a two-year maximum.
This is the second time a Dunkerton police chief had been charged with theft. In 2016, longtime chief Timothy Schultz pleaded to misdemeanor theft and credit card fraud charges for allegedly using the city fuel pumps to fill his personal vehicle.
