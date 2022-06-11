Former director pleads to fraud for taking money from Jesse Cosby Center

WATERLOO — The former director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has pleaded to using the center’s funds for his own expenses.

Jesse Henderson pleaded to one count of wire fraud on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing will be at a later date and Henderson will receive consideration for pleading guilty early in the case, according to court records.

Henderson began working for the center – which provides community services and is named for his great uncle, a local entertainer – in 2007. He was named director in 2014.

The position gave Henderson access to the non-profit’s finances and, starting in 2017, he allegedly began using the center’s debit and credit cards for himself, making unauthorized withdrawals from the center’s bank and credit union accounts.

Prosecutors said in court records that some of the ATM withdrawals were made at casinos to support his gambling activities.

In all, Henderson took $71,483 from the center and hid his actions by failing to disclose financial information to the center’s board of directors, court records state.

He did repay $12,471 before he was caught.

In July 2021, Henderson admitted to the scheme when he was interviewed by law enforcement. He also admitted to the board’s chairwoman that he had used the money for his gambling addiction and had made bad decisions. He told her he had taken advantage of the fact that the center had received an increase in funding, court records state.

Also in July, agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at the center’s Mobile Street headquarters. Henderson resigned while the investigation was ongoing and he was charged in May 2022.

The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center provides meal programs and services for seniors and youth. It has remained in operation since Henderson's resignation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.