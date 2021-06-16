Former daycare worker arrested for allegedly pushing, pinning child to the ground

WATERLOO -- A daycare worker has been arrested for allegedly holding down a child at the facility.
Waterloo police arrested Jenilee Schnell, 38, of Cedar Falls, on Monday for one count of misdemeanor child endangerment. She was released pending trial.
According to police, Schnell was an assistant teacher at Tri-County Head Start on Milwaukee Avenue in November 2020 when authorities received a report of possible abuse. Investigators found a video showing Schnell grabbing, pushing and holding a 3-year-old child to the ground several times over a five-minute time span, according to court records.
The footage also shows the assistant teacher lying on top of the child and placing her forearm on the back of the child’s neck, records state. In the video, the child is struggling and crying, records state.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
