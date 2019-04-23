CRESCO – A former Cresco man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with a Waterloo traffic stop where officers found a handgun.
After Patrick Corey Colvin, 29, more recently of Lake Whales, Fla., serves his prison time, he will have three years of supervised release.
Judge Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Colvin during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after Colvin pleaded to felon in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors said Colvin was prohibited from possessing firearms because of several felony convictions for theft, burglary, drugs and robbery and theft of a firearm in Winneshiek County, Iowa, and Osceola County, Florida.
On June 4, a Waterloo police officer stopped Colvin for a bad taillight at East 11th and Sycamore streets. A police K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and officers found two Xanax pills and a loaded .380-caliber Luger handgun with an obliterated serial number under a blanket in the bed of his pickup truck, according to court records.
