Former Cosby Center director sentenced for misusing funds

WATERLOO — The former director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been sentenced to a few months in prison for misusing the organization’s funds for gambling and personal expenses.

Jesse Henderson, 66, had faced up to 20 years in prison for a charge of wire fraud and federal sentencing guidelines had recommended a year to 18 months behind bars.

His attorney had argued for three years of probation with home detention, if necessary.

On Thursday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Henderson to three months in jail to be followed by three years of supervised release. He has until Dec. 27 to begin serving his time.

Henderson was also ordered to pay $47,061 in restitution and had earlier paid back $24,422 while awaiting the outcome of his case.

The Jesse Cosby Center provides meal programs and other services for youth and seniors. It is named after Henderson’s great uncle, a local performer. Henderson began working for the organization in 2007 and was appointed director in 2014.

Authorities allege he used his access to the group’s funds to take $71,483 through company credit and debit cards and ATM withdrawals at casinos. He hid his actions from the center’s board of directors.

He later admitted to using some of the funds for gambling and he was charged in May following a probe by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

During sentencing, Federal Public Defender Zachary Crowdes argued for leniency, noting Henderson’s cooperation with law enforcement and his years of public service.

He said Henderson’s prior criminal record only contained 20-year-old, small-time forgery and theft charges, crimes to support his then crack cocaine addiction.

“Mr. Henderson struggled mightily with his addiction for much of his adult life until he was able to successfully complete treatment during his last stint in prison that began in 1999,” Crowdes said in written statements to the court.

Following prison for drugs, Henderson obtained first a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree, according to the defense.

Since the investigation into the Cosby Center’s finances, Henderson voluntarily banned himself from all Iowa casinos under a Gaming Commission self-exclusion agreement. He also underwent treatment at Pathways Behavioral Services, according to the defense.

No longer connected with the center, Henderson now drives a school bus, court records indicate.