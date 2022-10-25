Former Clarksville police officer pleads not guilty to exploitation charges

CLARKSVILLE — Trial for a former Clarksville police lieutenant accused child exploitation has been tentatively set for December.

Michael William Tobin Jr., 34, pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Butler County District Court. He also demanded his speedy trial rights.

Authorities allege Tobin used a cloud-based Google document to communicate with a minor and distribute sexually explicit images of one another in February 2022. He also is accused of using SnapChat to request and receive sexual images of another minor.

Investigators also allege Tobin shared sexual images of other minor female victims from a child exploitation case where he arrested a Clarksville man in 2020. Federal prosecutors ended up dropping charges against the Clarksville man in March 2022 after they discovered the evidence had been improperly shared.