Former Clarksville police officer pleads not guilty to exploitation charges

CLARKSVILLE — Trial for a former Clarksville police lieutenant accused child exploitation has been tentatively set for December.
Michael William Tobin Jr., 34, pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Butler County District Court. He also demanded his speedy trial rights.
Authorities allege Tobin used a cloud-based Google document to communicate with a minor and distribute sexually explicit images of one another in February 2022. He also is accused of using SnapChat to request and receive sexual images of another minor.
Investigators also allege Tobin shared sexual images of other minor female victims from a child exploitation case where he arrested a Clarksville man in 2020. Federal prosecutors ended up dropping charges against the Clarksville man in March 2022 after they discovered the evidence had been improperly shared.
PHOTOS: Roast and Ride: Sen. Joni Ernst takes fundraiser on the road
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa gets on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson dealership in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speak to supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Supporters stand and applaud during an ovation for former White House Press Secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
ernst-sanders
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa , left, hugs former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP
Election 2022 Iowa
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa leads the ruck march portion of her annual Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
U.S. Congressional candidate Zach Nunn, left, joins the state with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, center, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.