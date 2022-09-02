 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Clarksville officer charged after allegedly showing evidence photos and video

  • Updated
  • 0
Butler County Courthouse

Butler County Courthouse

 Courtesy photo

CLARKSVILLE – A former Clarksville police officer has been charged with child porn offenses.

Authorities allege Mike Tobin, 34, was an officer on the city department in 2021 and early 2022 when he showed a minor sexually explicit images and videos that included images of nude children that were evidence in a pending criminal case.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was notified on March 4, 2022, and Tobin’s employment with the city ended the following day.

On Thursday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced it charged Tobin with two count of sexual exploitation by a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and eight counts of misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a minor.

