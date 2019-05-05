{{featured_button_text}}
051016jr-federal-courthouse-spring

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

CEDAR RAPIDS – A former high school coach has been charged in connection with a steroid investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa on Monday filed an information charging Clint Robert Hospodarsky, 43, with manufacturing stanozolol and being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Hospodarsky waived indictment during a Monday court appearance in Cedar Rapids, and he remains free pending his next court date.

Court records allege he manufactured the anabolic steroid stanozolol, a Schedule III controlled substance, on Jan. 22, 2016. He is also accused of possessing a .22-caliber Ruger rifle and a 9mm Beretta handgun on the same date. No other details were available.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hospodarsky had coached in area schools over the years. He was an assistant coach at Linn-Mar in 2009-2010 and became Clarksville’s head football coach in 2011, according to an online bio. He also taught physical education at Clarksville.

In 2013, he was given the choice to resign or be terminated for unprofessional conduct after Clarksville administrators learned of arrests for driving while revoked and operating while intoxicated. School officials said they documented him driving on school property while his license was revoked.

After that, he was an assistant track coach and defensive co-coordinator at Independence and left after the 2017-2018 school year, school officials said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments