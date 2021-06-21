Former Cedar Falls woman sentenced in 2018 death of teen on moped

WEST UNION -- A former Cedar Falls woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for hitting a teen on a moped and leaving him to die in 2018.

Kelli Jo Michael, 27, currently of Des Moines, pleaded to one count of homicide by vehicle. A count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash remains pending.

Sentencing was Monday in Fayette County District Court in West Union.

Authorities allege Michael was texting while driving a Pontiac Torrent on Highway 150 south of Fayette on the night of June 28, 2018, when she struck 14-year-old Kaiden Estling of Maynard.

The crash remained unsolved for years, and Michael was eventually charged in June 2020.

Under the plea agreement, fines in the case are suspended but Michael was assessed $150,000 in restitution payable to Estling’s estate. Michael waived her right to have the sentence reconsidered as part of the agreement.

