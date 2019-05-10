CEDAR FALLS – A former Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly attempting to get a 13-year-old girl to send him naked pictures.
Prosecutors said in the spring of 2016 31-year-old Matthew Neberman sent a webcam video of himself in a sexual act to the girl, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
On Wednesday, Neberman, who had been in the process of moving to Minnesota when he was charged, was sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison on a charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. Following prison, he will have three years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Neberman’s attorney said in court records that he was suffering from deep depression at the time of the incident and took steps toward rehabilitation after police searched his home in November 2016.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
