Former Cedar Falls man acquitted of importing bath salts

CEDAR FALLS – A former man has been acquitted of allegations that he imported bath salts from China through the mail.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour on Jan. 16 before finding Levi James Wallace, 32, not guilty of importation of a controlled substance analogue, use of mail for a drug offense and attempted possession with intent to deliver an analogue controlled substance.

Wallace, who had waived his right to attend the trial but was present for the verdict, was released from custody.

Authorities said in May 2010, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a package that was sent from China to an address at 2525 College St. where Wallace was living at the time. Inside they found 504 grams of a substance containing 4-methymethcathinone --- a stimulation also known as mephedrone or 4-MMC.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators set up a controlled delivery to the Cedar Falls address, which is across the street from the University of Northern Iowa campus, and a roommate signed for the package.

One witness said Wallace normally received packages with Chinese or Japanese writing on it that others signed for. One witness said he was given a substance called “shrimp” that had the effects of cocaine when snorted and was legal.