WATERLOO – A Gilbertville man has been arrested for allegedly cheating while he was a card dealer at a Waterloo casino.
Authorities allege Jordan Michael Makinster, 27, used a “false shuffle” to increase patrons’ chances of winning -- which, in turn, led to him receiving larger tips.
Makinster was arrested June 19 on a charge of altering the outcome of a gambling game, a felony. He was released from jail pending trial.
According to court records, Makinster worked as a card dealer at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo in March when casino management allegedly found he wasn’t dealing correctly when he was running a game called “Match ‘Em High Low.”
Specifically, he would rearrange played cards, creating groups of pairs and runs when he collected them from the table and put them into the discard rack, court records state. Then he would perform a false shuffle with those cards, creating a greater likelihood the groupings would remain together when he dealt, and increasing the odds of patrons winning, records state.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which reviewed surveillance videos of the games.
The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a lifetime ban from gaming facilities upon conviction.
He no longer works at the casino, according to court records.
