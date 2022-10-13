Former bus driver said he was in fear when he fired shotgun

WATERLOO — A former elementary school bus driver said he was terrified when he started shooting at his mother’s husband outside a convenience store in May 2016.

Taking the stand to defend against an attempted murder charge on Monday, 33-year-old Daytrell Pendleton told jurors that Andrew Spates Jr. had walked up to him holding some type of weapon following weeks of escalating run-ins between the two.

“It seemed very threatening,” Pendleton said. “I was in fear. I’ve never been so afraid.”

He said he couldn’t see exactly what Spates was holding, so Pendleton retrieved a Winchester 12-gauge pump shotgun from his pickup truck and took a shot.

Pendleton said Spates tossed what turned out to be a metal pipe and then went back to his own truck and began reaching for something. He told jurors he thought Spates was going for a gun (police never found a firearm on Spates or in his vehicle).

“I’m shooting to prevent him, to discourage him, to stop reaching,” Pendleton said. “I started shooting rapidly to prevent him and discourage him from reaching.”

A combination of No. 8 birdshot, 00 buckshot and slugs hit Spates in the arm and abdomen, according to earlier testimony.

Pendleton said he quit shooting when Spates put his truck into gear and started to drive off. The vehicle went a few yards before Spates apparently went unconscious. He survived the shooting but has lasting injuries including a missing finger.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy detained Pendleton at the scene.

Jurors also heard how the shooting came on the heels of ongoing problems between Spates and Pendleton’s mother, Ronnette.

Their three-year marriage was coming to an end in April 2016. She filed for a civil restraining order, alleging abuse in the written request, ending the petition with “I don’t want to be killed.” Spates responded by filing for divorce.

On the stand, Ronnette Pendleton said she had been pushed down and punched in the face and prevented from calling 911. She said Spates also pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her on one occasion.

She said he sent her threatening messages and struck her with a metal pipe, similar to the one that would later be found at the shooting scene.

“He hit me on my leg, left a welt,” she testified.

Another time when she attempted to collect her belongings from their home, Spates pulled up with a friend, opened her car door and raised his fist about to strike her before the friend intervened.

Once when Daytrell Pendleton tried to drive by the home to visit his mother, Spates and a number of his friends were standing in the driveway. Some of them had guns, he said, and Spates was yelling for Pendleton to stop and step out of his vehicle. He kept driving, he said.

Daytrell Pendleton began to following his mother home from her two jobs to make sure she was OK. He also moved in with her in April 2016.

Sometime in April, Ronnette heard a loud boom while driving. Pendleton checked out her car the following day and found what he described as a bullet hole.

Pendleton told jurors Spates would follow him. A few days before the shooting, Spates pulled up behind him at a red light and got out, prompting Pendleton to run the red light to avoid the confrontation. He estimated he and his mother had called the police about Spates some 10 to 12 times.

Then around 3:30 a.m. on May 12, 2016, a brick crashed through the window of his mother’s home while she was inside. The police came, but there was no evidence who threw it. Pendleton implored officers to get Spates off the streets.

About three hours later, Pendleton was at the Kwik Star on Franklin Street.

On the stand he denied he was waiting for Spates, who lived about two blocks from the store. He said he was getting breakfast and taking a quick break before going into work.

Store video shows Pendleton stop on a frontage road next to the store around 5:53 a.m. After a few minutes he drove up and parked in front of the store, entered and made a purchase. He then drove back to the frontage road and parked at 6 a.m. He told jurors he wanted to eat without taking up parking spots closer to the store.

Spates’ vehicle pulled up to the frontage road around 6:25 a.m., according to the store’s video system.

The video shows little of what happened. The camera bobs and weaves, panning around the lot on a predetermined cycle, jumping between overall views of the lot and close-ups of fuel pumps to catch license plates and guard against drive-offs. The scene of the shooting on the adjacent frontage road occupies a far-off corner of one of the frames in the camera’s cycle.

Also on Monday, the defense introduced character witnesses to support Pendleton.

A former lead teacher and a former principal at Fred Becker Elementary School where Pendleton drove a school bus for two years both said “Mr. D” – as the children called him – had a peaceful reputation.

“He was fantastic with the kids,” said Alex Hansen.

Staff at the school were also looking for a way to hire him as a para-educator in 2016.

Pendleton currently drives semis, delivering windows to home improvement stores. He is scheduled to return to the stand to continue his testimony on Thursday.