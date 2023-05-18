INDEPENDENCE — A former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to jail for allegedly asking a woman to show her breasts to get out of a speeding ticket.

Klint Michael Bentley, 38, of Fairbank, pleaded to one count of misconduct in office, a misdemeanor, and on Tuesday was sentenced to 350 days suspended to 15 days in jail with credit for time served and a $430 fine plus surcharges.

The judge also extended a no-contact order for five years.

Under the plea agreement, charges of extortion and bribery were dismissed.

Authorities said Bentley pulled over a woman for a traffic violation in the area of 120th Street and Fairbank-Amish Boulevard on Feb. 4, 2022. He allegedly implied he should get something in exchange for forgoing a speeding citation and asked her to show her breasts, telling her “What’s in it for me,” according to court records.

The woman recorded the incident, records state.

After the stop, Bentley allegedly continued to text the woman, asking her for nude photos, according to court records.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and Bentley was charged in June 2022.