Former bank robber found in Waterloo following deportation is sentenced to prison

012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO -- A man who was found living in Waterloo after being deported for a 2010 bank robbery has been sentenced to prison for returning to the United States.

Gabriel Marceleno-Lopez, 29, was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of illegal re-entry during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Court records show Marceleno, a citizen of Mexico, was first removed from the United States in April 2012 following a conviction in a 2010 bank robbery in Dodge City, Kans. He was 17 years old at the time of the robbery, and his accomplice was shot and injured by police.

Gabriel Marceleno Lopez

Gabriel Marceleno Lopez: 

Man deported after 2010 Kansas bank robbery found living in Waterloo

Two years later, in 2014, he was found back in Kansas. He was charged with illegal re-entry and removed in 2017.

Then in May 15, 2021, Waterloo police found Marceleno while investigating an assault call. He allegedly gave officers a fake name and then tried to run away. Officers captured him and identified him by his tattoos, according to court records.

State interference charges are still pending in connection with the May incident.

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

