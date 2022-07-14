 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former accountant arrested for allegedly stealing from business

  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars from the pest control business where she worked.

Police on Thursday arrested Amanda Marie Hall, 42, for charges of first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Bond was set at $35,000.

Hall had been an accountant at Aable Pest Control on Commercial Street. She allegedly took $55,500 between September 2020 and November 2021, according to court records. Hall had left the business when confronted and police were notified in December, court records state.

Photos: Heat wave splash pad, June 14, 2022

Photos: Heat wave splash pad, June 14, 2022

Children seek refuge from the heat at Mark’s Park and Splash Pad in Waterloo on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of elephants in Malawi to be rehomed to larger national park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News