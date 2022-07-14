Former accountant arrested for allegedly stealing from business

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars from the pest control business where she worked.

Police on Thursday arrested Amanda Marie Hall, 42, for charges of first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. Bond was set at $35,000.

Hall had been an accountant at Aable Pest Control on Commercial Street. She allegedly took $55,500 between September 2020 and November 2021, according to court records. Hall had left the business when confronted and police were notified in December, court records state.