WATERLOO — Stephanie Wright was written out of the history books.

She posted a correction.

The former Cedar Falls resident took out a billboard noting her status as the first African-American assistant U.S. attorney for Iowa’s northern district.

“I almost didn’t know they left my name out. It just so happens I was working for something on Black History Month last year and I just happened to look it up, tried to find my name,” said Wright, who retired in 2018 and now lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The digital billboard measures 10 feet high by 30 feet wide and is posted atop a downtown Cedar Rapids building not far from the federal courthouse where Wright worked for 24 years.

Wright said her name was excluded from the 2020 edition of History of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa 1882-2020.

The bound 267-page tome was given to court officials as a gift and was filed in law libraries. It features significant cases handled by the courts and historical events, like the 2008 flood that uprooted court operations in Cedar Rapids until a new courthouse was built.

The back of the book includes an appendix listing all the United States attorneys who led the office, the current and past assistant U.S. attorneys who served under them, U.S. marshals, federal public defenders, law clerks and so on.

Wright’s listing – a simple line showing her name and dates of service, 1994 to 2018 – was supposed to be on page 236. But she is absent from the book, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed.

“I know that my name was the only name that was not included in the hard copy version,” Wright said.

Wright wrote to Northern District Historical Society officials who compiled information for the publication, seeking a correction.

Judge Jane Kelley, with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, arranged to produce a corrected version of the page with Wright’s listing that could be pasted over page 236 of the printed versions, Wright said.

The correction was also made in the digital version that is posted online.

A letter from court official involved in the project said the omission was an “unfortunate oversight,” and noted the first edition in 1987 didn’t include assistant US attorneys, and the second edition in 2000 included only current, but not past, assistant US attorneys.

But Wright said she has her doubts.

“It was intentional. It wasn’t clearly inadvertent. … Nobody’s going to admit it was intentional,” said Wright, who cited her sometimes rocky tenure at the northern district.

This includes how she had sided with a coworker – Martha Fagg – who had filed a suit against the Department of Justice in 2012 alleging age discrimination and harassment under their boss, then-U.S. Attorney Stephanie Rose.

Wright said she submitted an affidavit in the case supporting Fagg. Fagg ultimately lost the case in a jury trial. Soon after, Wright said, she was passed up for an opening she wanted – an assignment concentrating on Americans with Disabilities Act compliance cases.

“They really did not want me there,” she said.

Wright, a Missouri native, received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri at St. Louis and landed a job as an engineering analyst with John Deere in Waterloo. When she was laid off, she went to law school, earning her degree from Northwestern School of Law in Portland, Oregon.

She interned with the Waterloo public defender’s office and after graduation was briefly an assistant Black Hawk County attorney. Stephen Rapp hired her to work in the criminal division out of Cedar Rapids in 1994. She was the first African-American assistant U.S. attorney for Iowa’s northern district.

