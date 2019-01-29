CHARLES CITY – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment on a Detroit man who was found with heroin and a gun in Charles City on New Year’s Eve.
Keith Bernard Tucker, 50, is charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and drug user in possession of a firearm in an indictment issued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
He had been detained on state drug charges on Dec. 31 when he was pulled over for a traffic violation on Highway 218 near mile marker 212. Floyd County sheriff’s deputies found a baseball-sized package of heroin, according to court records. A .40-caliber handgun was on the passenger seat, and Tucker allegedly admitted he was moving heroin from Detroit to Mason City.
The heroin weighed more than 100 grams, according to court records.
When Tucker was booked at the Floyd County Jail, he attempted to hide marijuana inside his sock, according to authorities.
