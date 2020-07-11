Fleeing woman arrested after smoking vehicle stalls, loses two tires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A woman who fled the Six Corners area early Saturday after hitting a traffic light was arrested four miles away when police found her vehicle smoking and missing two tires.

Aleshia Jasmine Grasmick, 37, of 1819-A2 University Drive, Cedar Falls, was arrested about 2:45 a.m. for second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

About 40 minutes earlier, Waterloo Police said they had responded to a report of her sport utility vehicle hitting a traffic light at the intersection of Kimball Avenue and West Fourth Street. Police next got reports of the vehicle at West Fourth and Ansborough Avenue that said one of the tires had fallen off.

From Fourth, the vehicle apparently continued westbound on West Ridgeway Avenue, according to police. After another call about the vehicle at Ridgeway and Deere Road, police found it stopped in the middle of the road by John Deere Engine Works, 3801 W. Ridgeway Ave.

Sgt. Brooke Carter said the vehicle was smoking, but there were no flames. Two of the tires were missing.

Mugshot Gallery for July 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.