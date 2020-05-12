Fleeing driver rams Charles City squad car during chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY -- A Fairfield sex offender rammed a Charles City squad car during a chase Monday afternoon.

Tylor Michael Rooney, 22, was arrested for eluding, assault on a peace officer and first-offense operating while intoxicated. He was also arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief for damaging a residential gate and fence during the pursuit.

According to Charles City police, an officer attempted to stop Rooney’s 2000 Ford Escort for a traffic violation around 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue. Floyd County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers joined the chase, and the Escort struck a phone junction box at the corner of Cleveland and 13th avenues.

The Escort then hit several patrol cars and rammed one in an attempt to escape when authorities tried to box it in, according to court records.

The chase headed out of town on Cleveland Avenue, and Rooney was detained in the 1800 block of Cleveland.

Rooney is currently on the state sex offender registry for allegedly having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl in Scott County in 2014 with he was 16.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.