GRUNDY CENTER --- A Mason City man was arrested in Grundy County with three felony and three simple misdemeanor charges Nov. 24 near Conrad after a Grundy County sheriff's deputy stopped to help change his flat tire.
At 8:55 p.m. on 330th Street, east of State Highway 14, Lewis Smith had a flat tire, which Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy Kirk Dolleslager stopped to help him change.
When Dolleslager checked Smith’s license, it showed he was suspended several times. Then Dolleslager saw the car was not registered to Smith, and the registered owner of the car was about to report her car as stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon searching the car, Dolleslager found hypodermic needles, loaded handguns and about 150 grams of a “rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine,” the complaint said.
Upon his arrest, Lewis Smith, 34, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, a Class B felony, failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony, and possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony.
He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving while his license was suspended, all simple misdemeanors.
He has a previous felony conviction in 2010 in Minnesota.
Smith is being held at the Grundy County jail with no bond.
