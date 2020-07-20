Five teens charged in West Union robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION -- Five teens have been charged in connection with a June robbery in Echo Valley Park.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Nelson Root, 19, of Castalia; Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union; Tayton Andrew Messler, 16, of Hawkeye; and Jerome John Sargent, 17, of Fayette, on charges of first-degree robbery. Messler and Sargent are being charged as adults.

Deputies also arrested a 15-year-old boy, who is being charged as a juvenile.

Deputies said the robbery happened June 19 in the park located west of West Union when five people held a car with passengers at gun point and demanded money.

Authorities seized BB guns that appeared to be real firearms during searches at West Union addresses during the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.