Five teens charged in West Union robbery

WEST UNION -- Five teens have been charged in connection with a June robbery in Echo Valley Park.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Nelson Root, 19, of Castalia; Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union; Tayton Andrew Messler, 16, of Hawkeye; and Jerome John Sargent, 17, of Fayette, on charges of first-degree robbery. Messler and Sargent are being charged as adults.
Deputies also arrested a 15-year-old boy, who is being charged as a juvenile.
Deputies said the robbery happened June 19 in the park located west of West Union when five people held a car with passengers at gun point and demanded money.
Authorities seized BB guns that appeared to be real firearms during searches at West Union addresses during the investigation.
