You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Five teens charged in West Union robbery
0 comments
breaking top story

Five teens charged in West Union robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
fayette county sheriff logo

WEST UNION  --  Five teens have been  charged in connection with a June  robbery in Echo Valley Park.

Fayette  County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Nelson Root, 19, of Castalia; Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union; Tayton Andrew Messler, 16, of Hawkeye; and Jerome John Sargent, 17, of Fayette, on charges of first-degree robbery. Messler and Sargent are being charged as adults.

Deputies also arrested a 15-year-old boy, who is being charged as a juvenile.

Deputies said the robbery happened June 19 in the park located west of West Union when five people held a car with passengers at gun point and demanded money.

Authorities seized BB guns that appeared to be real firearms during searches at West Union addresses during the investigation.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News