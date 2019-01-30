CALMAR -- Five South Winneshiek students are expected to be charged or referred to Juvenile Court Services in connection with a student’s assault.
“The case is wrapped up and we have turned it over to the prosecutor who is reviewing it,” said Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx.
The Howard County Attorney’s office will be handling the case because Winneshiek County Attorney Andy Van Der Maaten said his office has a conflict of interest. Van Der Maaten said his office exchanges cases with other county attorney offices when such conflicts arise.
Marx said two separate reports of assault involving the same victim were investigated. One occurred at the South Winneshiek High School and the other took place in rural Winneshiek County near Fort Atkinson.
The sheriff said his office would provide any additional assistance to prosecutors as needed.
Kris Einck, South Winneshiek superintendent, high school principal and athletic director, said South Winn is conducting its own investigation into the matter and as a result, he said he couldn’t comment on the situation or on whether students had been expelled in connection with the alleged incidents.
