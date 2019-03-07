WATERLOO – Five people have been sentenced in an operation that, in a few short months, brought more than 28 pounds of meth to Iowa, which much of it finding its way to Waterloo, Marshalltown and Des Moines.
Authorities said 27-year-old Octavio “Tavo” Cortez Fierros, of Michoacán, Mexico who traveled to Des Moines in January 2018 for a 6-pound meth deal, was at the heart of the operation.
In February, Judge Linda Reade sentenced Cortez to 35 years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth.
“Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous drug that severely threatens the safety of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, who office prosecuted the ring. “We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the public from dangerous drug dealers and hold accountable those who seek to profit from methamphetamine trafficking.”
The government said Cortez distributed methamphetamine in pound to multiple-pound quantities. In months of tracking the operation, investigators counted about 28 pounds, which translates into a street value of more than $1 million, according to prosecutors.
Court records show that Waterloo police stopped a Marshalltown man involved in the ring at a Fletcher Avenue gas station November 2017, and officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found 2 pounds of meth in the vehicle. Investigators also seized $65,000 in following a traffic stop and a home in Waterloo during the investigation.
Cortez used a network of people to deliver the product, collect debts, count money and translate conversations to Spanish, according to authorities.
Also sentenced in February as part of the operation were:
Mario Nava Zavala, 26, of Michoacán, Mexico, 12 years for conspiracy to distribute meth.
Ulises Legorreta Chavez, 30, of Michoacán, nine years for conspiracy to distribute meth.
Xiomara Gonzalez-Zambrano, 38, of Atwater, Calif., five years and three months for conspiracy to distribute meth.
Adilene Vanessa Garcia, 21, of State Center, Iowa, four years and four months for conspiracy to distribute meth.
