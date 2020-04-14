Fitzgerald named Waterloo's new police chief

Maj. Joe Leibold has been overseeing the department as acting chief since Trelka’s departure.

“I want to publicly thank Major Joe Leibold for his service in the interim as acting police chief. Major Leibold always rises to the call of duty with professionalism and magnanimousness,” Hart said. “Joe is a credit to the department.”

Fitzgerald has 28 years of law enforcement experience and headed departments in Pennsylvania and Texas. He started his career as a member of the City of Philadelphia Police Department and was recently the first African-American police chief for the City of Fort Worth Police Department, leading one of the nation’s largest departments with more than 1,700 sworn officers and 500 civilian employees.

Under his command, the Fort Worth Police Department became the largest state accredited department in Texas, and trained all officers in de-escalation, procedural justice and implicit bias, according to city officials.

Fitzgerald said he was impressed by the community’s and officers' interest in the Waterloo’s next police chief.

“In my conversations since the process ended with Mayor Hart, it became clear that integrity was high on his list of prerequisites, and he saw this as an opportunity to bring the department and community closer together with someone who has been tested, and who had success in other jurisdictions,” Fitzgerald said.

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.