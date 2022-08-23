Fitzgerald named police chief of Denver's regional mass transit system

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s former top cop has landed a job protecting the Mile High City’s mass transit system.

Joel Fitzgerald will be sworn in Tuesday as the chief of the Denver Regional Transportation District’s police and emergency management division during a ceremony at the city's Union Station, according to a news release on the organization's website.

The department is responsible for customer safety and security across the eight counties and 40 cities of the Denver, Colorado, metro area.

“I am a person of integrity, and I care about the people we serve,” Fitzgerald said in the release. “I set expectations high for interactions with people. It is important to be someone who beats crime and builds legitimacy and trust in the community.”

Fitzgerald was hired as the Waterloo police chief in 2020 and he announced he was leaving last week for a position in Colorado.

Denver RTD officials said Fitzgerald was selected to lead the division following a nationwide search.

Debra Johnson, chief executive officer of the district, said Fitzgerald’s career reflects a commitment to integrity, conceptual leadership that promotes procedural justice and evidence-based strategies to abate crime.

“Joel is a courageous leader,” Johnson said in the release. “He builds coalitions, he is focused on strategic planning and he has expanded community policing everywhere he has served – all elements that are important to RTD. He is committed to the betterment of the community in his approach.”

Fitzgerald said he would like to pursue statewide accreditation for the RTD’s transit police and would like to see the division become “the place where police officers from other departments want to serve.”

The district’s Transit Police division encompasses the chief of police, one deputy chief, one administrative lieutenant, four sergeants and a team of transit police officers. The division is supported by two 911 dispatch centers, a video investigation unit and more than 600 contracted police and uniformed security officers. Its jurisdiction spans RTD’s service district of nearly 2,400 square miles. Its annual operating budget is $28 million.

The agency’s former chief, Robert “Bob” Grado, stepped down in March.

