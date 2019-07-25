WATERLOO – Firefighters helped a woman to safety after she swam across the Cedar River downtown only to become stranded near shore.
The woman jumped in the river, apparently to flee from an ex-boyfriend, on the south side near the Mullan Avenue bridge at about 10 p.m. Wednesday and made it across before coming to the downstream dam, emerging by the First Street bridge, according to officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
But she wasn’t able to climb up onto the recreational trail. She stood on an underwater ledge clinging to a fence until firefighters picked her up with a boat.
The woman wasn’t injured, firefighters said.
