Firefighters honored for life-saving actions in restaurant blaze

WATERLOO – Two Waterloo firefighters are being recognized for rescuing one of their own when he became caught during a restaurant fire earlier this month.

Lt. Tony McGrane fell part way through a hole in the floor of The Wishbone, trapping him as flames began to rage in the basement below.

“I was able to catch myself and hang by the edge of the hole at chest level,” McGrane said.

In the smoke-filled dining area, Lt. Josh Heller and Firefighter Ben Weber rushed over to help.

“I grabbed a hold of him and tried to pull him up. I was not able to get him to move,” Lt. Josh Heller wrote in his account of the blaze. “When we first got to Lt. McGrane there was a small amount of fire coming up through the hole in the floor. As we worked to free him, the fire intensified and he eventually was completely engulfed in fire.”

Heller called out a “mayday” over the radio as they struggled to lift McGrane.

"When I heard the mayday call over the radio my stomach instantly churned,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar, who was heading to the scene.