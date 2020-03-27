Firefighters honored for life-saving actions in restaurant blaze

WATERLOO – Two Waterloo firefighters are being recognized for rescuing one of their own when he became caught during a restaurant fire earlier this month.
Lt. Tony McGrane fell part way through a hole in the floor of The Wishbone, trapping him as flames began to rage in the basement below.
“I was able to catch myself and hang by the edge of the hole at chest level,” McGrane said.
In the smoke-filled dining area, Lt. Josh Heller and Firefighter Ben Weber rushed over to help.
“I grabbed a hold of him and tried to pull him up. I was not able to get him to move,” Lt. Josh Heller wrote in his account of the blaze. “When we first got to Lt. McGrane there was a small amount of fire coming up through the hole in the floor. As we worked to free him, the fire intensified and he eventually was completely engulfed in fire.”
Heller called out a “mayday” over the radio as they struggled to lift McGrane.
"When I heard the mayday call over the radio my stomach instantly churned,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar, who was heading to the scene.
Adding to the urgency was the fact that the hose McGrane had been using was also trapped in the hole, so the firefighters didn’t have anything to beat back the growing flames.
Weber eventually got hold of McGrane’s pant leg, and the grip was enough allow the two to help McGrane crawl out of the hole.
McGrane exited the building, and Weber and Heller found themselves pinned against a bench and the hole, but they were able to make their way out.
After a quick medical evaluation, McGrane was able to resume fighting the fire.
Last week, Heller and Weber were issued the fire department’s certificates of merit for their actions in the Wishbone fire.
“I couldn't be prouder of how they reacted to their fellow firefighter in true distress. I truly believe they saved Lt. McGrane's life," Treloar said
The award is for conduct involving exemplary courage and danger to a firefighter’s safety in order to prevent serious injury or loss of life.
Heller joined Waterloo Fire Rescue in July 2004, and Weber has been with the department since September 2018.
Rescuing fellow firefighters when things go bad during a blaze is part of regular training for the department, and Treloar said the Wishbone fire shows the importance of practice.
“We will continue to train and drill on mayday operations because we know this will not be last mayday situation we encounter," Treloar said.
Fire officials have ruled that the cause of the March 5 Wishbone fire was “incendiary,” a designation that means it was set. Treloar declined to comment further on the cause but said they are working with Waterloo police in the investigation.
