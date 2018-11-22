WATERLOO — A city sewer worker who was axed over alleged misconduct in 2017 is taking the city to court.
Mark Louis Brandes Sr., 58, is alleging age discrimination, wrongful termination, disability discrimination and infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit was filed in October in Black Hawk County District Court and was transferred to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday at the request of the city because it involves alleged violations of the Family Medical Leave Act.
The suit names the city of Waterloo and Waste Management Director Steve Hoambrecker as defendants. Brandes is represented by attorney Larry Thorson of Cedar Rapids.
The city hasn’t filed a formal response in court.
The suit states that Brandes was fired because he notified City Council members of an illegal sewage discharge into the Cedar River in February 2017 and reported false FEMA claims for disaster recovery aid in connection with 2016 flooding.
Brandes began working for the city in 1993 and he claimed that Hoambrecker was hostile and abusive to him since Hoambrecker was hired in June 2016.
Brandes, who had a prior work-related back injury, was removed from his job as acting collections system supervisor two weeks after Brandes started, and a few months later he received a written warning for poor job performance. Brandes was given a one-week suspension that November for false allegations, the lawsuit claims.
In January 2017, Brandes was demoted to position where he reviewed sewer line videos for eight hours a day. He tried to transfer back to the engineering department, where he had worked earlier, but was kept at Waste Management Services under Hoambrecker and given a special position, which he declined because it didn’t comply with civil service rules, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said he suffered from debilitating anxiety from the harassment and his health began to decline. When he returned from medical leave, he was given a cramped work space with a refrigerator behind his chair. The suit states he was told to clean out his old office but had lifting restrictions and wasn’t given any accommodations to perform the task.
He was placed on administrative leave on June 8, 2017, and terminated on June 26, 2017.
In a 2017 unemployment appeals hearing, an administrative law judge found that Brandes had been fired after he made offense comments, including calling Hoambrecker a “fat little (expletive) Whinny Poo” and making disparaging comments about another employee. Brandes was directed to repay unemployment benefits he received following his termination.
