WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has pleaded to federal drug charges in connection with a botched TV sale.

Jordan James Booker, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Monday. The charge carries up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Booker was trying to sell a TV at his Iowa Street home in March, and a potential buyer attempted to pay with counterfeit money.

When the buyer refused to leave the apartment, Booker picked up an I0 Inc. Sporter AK-47 style pistol and fired a warning shot into the floor, court records state. Officers responding to the shot found marijuana on his kitchen table, court records state.

A few weeks later, Waterloo police looking to arrest Booker on a warrant found a Mossberg Model 715T .22-caliber rifle in his closet, records state.

Staff writer Amie Rivers' most memorable stories of 2019.

From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.

Amie Rivers

Amie Rivers covers politics for the Courier and is the newsroom's digital specialist.

