WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has pleaded to federal drug charges in connection with a botched TV sale.
Jordan James Booker, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Monday. The charge carries up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Authorities allege Booker was trying to sell a TV at his Iowa Street home in March, and a potential buyer attempted to pay with counterfeit money.
When the buyer refused to leave the apartment, Booker picked up an I0 Inc. Sporter AK-47 style pistol and fired a warning shot into the floor, court records state. Officers responding to the shot found marijuana on his kitchen table, court records state.
You have free articles remaining.
A few weeks later, Waterloo police looking to arrest Booker on a warrant found a Mossberg Model 715T .22-caliber rifle in his closet, records state.
Staff writer Amie Rivers' most memorable stories of 2019.
Courier Reporter Amie Rivers' most memorable stories of 2019
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Two UNI students, both of whom are interested in working with older adults in their professional lives, came up with this program to meet olde…
For years, black residents of the Cedar Valley have been saying that Waterloo and Cedar Falls aren’t welcoming to them, treat them differently…
Perhaps it's one of those anecdotes that people point to as part of the "worst place to be black," but this story goes a bit beyond that: The …
Covering politics for the past month -- meaning making it to every presidential candidate campaign stop that comes to northeast Iowa -- I've b…
Originally a Business Monthly story from 2018, I talked with University of Northern Iowa student Alex Smith about Smith's journey to become we…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.