Firearms expert: Two guns used in 2018 Waterloo homicide

WATERLOO – Two different guns were used to kill Shavondes Martin, according to a forensic firearms export.

Victor Murillo, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, on Tuesday testified that he identified 9 mm and .38 special/.357 magnum bullets that were recovered from Martin’s body and the gravel alley where he was found dead on May 31, 2018.

Murillo took the stand as the state continued to present evidence in its murder case against Raymond “Duke” Birden Jr., 22.

Both weapons inflicted at least one fatal wound, Murillo said.

A bullet that entered the base of Martin’s skull and lodged in his brain came from a .38 special/.357 magnum revolver, he said.

A projectile that struck his chest and traveled upward, damaging the heart and liver before coming to a rest in the neck was from a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

All five of the 9 mm shell casings recovered at the scene were fired by the same gun, even though the ammunition was from different brands, Murillo said.

“There was a mixture of 9 mm ammo used in this case,” he said.

None of the weapons were ever recovered.