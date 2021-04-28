Firearms expert: Two guns used in 2018 Waterloo homicide

WATERLOO – Two different guns were used to kill Shavondes Martin, according to a forensic firearms export.
Victor Murillo, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, on Tuesday testified that he identified 9 mm and .38 special/.357 magnum bullets that were recovered from Martin’s body and the gravel alley where he was found dead on May 31, 2018.
Murillo took the stand as the state continued to present evidence in its murder case against Raymond “Duke” Birden Jr., 22.
Both weapons inflicted at least one fatal wound, Murillo said.
A bullet that entered the base of Martin’s skull and lodged in his brain came from a .38 special/.357 magnum revolver, he said.
A projectile that struck his chest and traveled upward, damaging the heart and liver before coming to a rest in the neck was from a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.
All five of the 9 mm shell casings recovered at the scene were fired by the same gun, even though the ammunition was from different brands, Murillo said.
“There was a mixture of 9 mm ammo used in this case,” he said.
None of the weapons were ever recovered.
A medical examiner had earlier testified that Martin — two to the head and neck, three in the legs and four to the torso and back.
A witness testified Birden was armed with a semi-automatic handgun on the night his ex-girlfriend brought Martin to him in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018. Another person who was with Birden had a revolver, according to the witness.
Murillo said he couldn’t determine who fired the guns, only that two firearms were involved, prompting defense attorney Steven Drahozal to ask if one person could have used both guns.
“I’m not trying to be funny, but you have two hands, so you could have a handgun in each hand. And you could certainly fire two handguns with one person. … They could be fired one after the other, at the same time,” he said.
Murillo did say that firing both with any measure of accuracy would be difficult.
Authorities said Martin, 22, was acquitted of killing Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown, in a 2016 drive-by shooting. Three months following the not-guilty verdict, Martin was found dead in an alley off of South Street.