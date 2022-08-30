 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Firearm indictment filed in December shooting

  • 0
120121jr-shooting-sunnyside-3

Police are investigating gunfire that damaged a vehicle in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man accused in a December shooting with weapons offenses.

The indictment was issued Aug. 17 and charges Deshaun Lee Jackson, also known as Deshawn Jackson, 23, with one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The charge stems from a .22-caliber Intratech Tech 22 pistol and a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun found at his Allen Street apartment Dec. 1. The weapons were found shortly after Jackson had allegedly fired at a person on Sunnyside Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and police found spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

Jackson had been charged with intimidation in the shooting, but the charge was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

Jackson is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions for burglary and robbery.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

One arrested in shooting in Waterloo

Witnesses said a man in a car pulled up to another person in the 200 block of Sunnyside Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, yelled and then began shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland ice sheet set to lose trillions of tons of ice, raising sea levels drastically

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News