Firearm indictment filed in December shooting

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man accused in a December shooting with weapons offenses.

The indictment was issued Aug. 17 and charges Deshaun Lee Jackson, also known as Deshawn Jackson, 23, with one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The charge stems from a .22-caliber Intratech Tech 22 pistol and a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun found at his Allen Street apartment Dec. 1. The weapons were found shortly after Jackson had allegedly fired at a person on Sunnyside Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and police found spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

Jackson had been charged with intimidation in the shooting, but the charge was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

Jackson is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions for burglary and robbery.