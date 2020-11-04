Firearm indictment filed in Buchanan County chase

INDEPENDENCE – A federal grand jury has indicted an Oelwein man in an August chase in Buchanan County where authorities found a sawed-off shotgun and synthetic marijuana.

The indictment charging 39-year-old Willie Traymone Phillips, formerly of Waterloo, with prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Phillips is currently in the Buchanan County Jail in Independence awaiting trial for state charges in connection with the same incident.

According to court records, a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol pulled over Phillips in a Buick Park Avenue on Highway 20 around 1 p.m. on Aug. 18. The Buick then sped away from the stop, and the chase continued east until it left the roadway, entered a field and crashed into a tree, records state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The impact broke Phillips’ female passenger’s arm, and he ran off before being captured a short time later, according to court records.

Authorities found a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, ammo and a bag of K2 synthetic marijuana.