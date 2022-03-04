Fire under investigation at Waterloo car wash

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo car wash.
Crews with Fire Rescue were called to Awesome Car Wash, 2180 Logan Ave., early Friday.
Details weren’t available, but there appeared to be damage to the business’s maintenance room.
The city fire marshal and the investigators with the Waterloo Police Department were also on the scene.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
