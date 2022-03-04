 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire under investigation at Waterloo car wash

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo car wash.

Crews with Fire Rescue were called to Awesome Car Wash, 2180 Logan Ave., early Friday.

030422jr-fire-car-wash-2

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged Awesome Car Wash, 2180 Logan Ave., Waterloo, early Friday, March 4, 2022.

Details weren’t available, but there appeared to be damage to the business’s maintenance room.

The city fire marshal and the investigators with the Waterloo Police Department were also on the scene.

