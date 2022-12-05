 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire destroys garage, nearby cars, damages home

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning fire that gutted a garage and damaged a house.

The blaze, which started in the detached garage at 207 Oaklawn Ave., also destroyed two vehicles parked at a neighboring address.

Neighbors called 911 around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters found the garage engulfed in flames. Heat from the blaze charred the back wall of the home and melted vinyl siding on the side. It also severed the electrical line powering the house.

A shed on the lawn, which had been damaged in an earlier fire, was also destroyed.

The resident didn’t appear to be injured from the fire, but she asked to the taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The cause hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.

People are also reading…

This is the second fire at the address in recent months.

On Oct. 22, crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called around 6:30 a.m. and found a shed in the yard in flames. Fire investigators noted several extension cords that had been running electricity into the shed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy adds more jobs than expected despite federal rate hikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News