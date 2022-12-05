Fire destroys garage, nearby cars, damages home

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning fire that gutted a garage and damaged a house.

The blaze, which started in the detached garage at 207 Oaklawn Ave., also destroyed two vehicles parked at a neighboring address.

Neighbors called 911 around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters found the garage engulfed in flames. Heat from the blaze charred the back wall of the home and melted vinyl siding on the side. It also severed the electrical line powering the house.

A shed on the lawn, which had been damaged in an earlier fire, was also destroyed.

The resident didn’t appear to be injured from the fire, but she asked to the taken to the hospital, according to officials.

The cause hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.

This is the second fire at the address in recent months.

On Oct. 22, crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called around 6:30 a.m. and found a shed in the yard in flames. Fire investigators noted several extension cords that had been running electricity into the shed.