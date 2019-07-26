{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls — Fire damaged a garage outside a Cedar Falls home Friday.

According to authorities, the resident on Cypress Avenue noticed smoke coming from the detached single-stall garage shortly after 11 a.m. and called 911.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The fire burned through part of the roof, and firefighters extinguished the flames before the fire could spread to the house. One vehicle was in the garage at the time of the fire.

More crime and courts stories

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments