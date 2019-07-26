Cedar Falls — Fire damaged a garage outside a Cedar Falls home Friday.
According to authorities, the resident on Cypress Avenue noticed smoke coming from the detached single-stall garage shortly after 11 a.m. and called 911.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire burned through part of the roof, and firefighters extinguished the flames before the fire could spread to the house. One vehicle was in the garage at the time of the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.