WATERLOO – A Waterloo home that was devastated by fire last week has been hit by burglars.
Resident Curtis Plain discovered the break-in at his Lincoln Street house when he returned on Monday afternoon, according to police.
A red 12-speed bike and stools were taken from the garage, and the house appeared to have been rummaged through, but it wasn’t clear if anything was removed, according to police.
The burglary is believed to have happened sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
Plain has been living elsewhere since May 7 when a fire damaged his house. During the blaze firefighters rescued his two dogs.
