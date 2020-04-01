Fine issued in New Providence livestock neglect case

NEW PROVIDENCE – A New Providence man has been fined in connection with malnourished and dead goats found on his property in 2019.
Travis William Jeske, 26, waived an in-court appearance and filed a written guilty plea to one count of misdemeanor livestock neglect.
On March 18, Judge Dereck Johnson fined Jeske $315 plus costs, surcharges and restitution issued a 30-day jail sentenced suspended to time served.
Hardin County sheriff’s deputies were called to Jeske's home in October and found goats inside an outdoor shed without bedding or food. Temperatures at the time were in the 20, and two of the goats were dead, and a third had to be euthanized, court records state.
