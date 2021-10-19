Fine issued in alleged unlicensed after-hours club in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of running an unlicensed after-hours club has been fined.

Judge Patrick Wegman fined Montora Johnson $450 for an after-hours citation during a brief hearing in Black Hawk County District Court on Monday. The fine is subject to a 15% surcharge plus court costs.

Options for the fine ranged from $855 to $205 with City Attorney Martin Petersen asking for the maximum.

Johnson sought a lower amount, saying it wouldn’t happen again and noting he already suffered losses in connection with the case.

“I feel I pretty much already paid the maximum fine,” Johnson said.

Waterloo police were drawn to Johnson’s property at 114 Edwards St. in the summer of 2020 because increased traffic in the area and then shootings where people were hurt. Investigators executed a search warrant at the building — a former auto shop — on June 13, 2020, following gunfire.

Officers said they found evidence of gambling and alcohol sales — including a price list for shots, cigarettes and the cover charge — along with guns and ammo.

During trial in September, Johnson said the building was a repair shop for his motor carrier company Woochie’s World, and the gathering was a private birthday party.

He noted that police evidence photos showed helium balloons with a happy birthday message on a table.

