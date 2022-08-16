Final person sentenced in 2018 shooting

WATERLOO — The last person has been sentenced in a 2018 argument that left one person with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Last week, Austin James Wood, 23, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Wood was with a group who armed themselves with a .22-caliber rifle and a .25-caliber pistol when they went to accompany an acquaintance who was gathering belongings from an ex-girlfriend at a Langley Road apartment in March 2018, according to court records.

A dispute broke out between those involved, and Abraham Rivas-Ortiz was shot in the hip. He was treated and released, according to police.

Two others charged in the incident were sentenced earlier.

Nicholas Charles Bish was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed in July 2019. Sean Lester Bish was sentenced to five years in prison suspended to probation on a charges of intimidation and carrying weapons in January 2020.