Fights end Cattle Congress Fair early, nearby shooting reported a short time later

  • Updated
WATERLOO –- A string of skirmishes shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair early on Saturday night.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fights, and there were reports of witnesses seeing firearms, but police said no shot were fired. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to treat people for pepper spray exposure.

12 year old shot in the arm on Riehl Street, Waterloo, Iowa, less than an hour after fights at NCC Fair on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2022.

A short time later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair melees.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said the series of fights broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers worked to disburse the crowds, and the decision was made to close the fair for the night.

Then around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police and paramedics were called to the 800 block of Riehl Street, about a mile from the fair grounds. Officers said a 12-year-old boy had been shot in the arm.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, and he is expected to recover.

Police continue to investigate both the shooting and the fights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shooting, Riehl St, Waterloo Sept. 25, 2022

