Fight at Waterloo trampoline business draws police

Wall-to-wall trampolines at a Get Air trampoline park coming to Waterloo.
Kristin Guess
WATERLOO – A fight at a Waterloo trampoline business drew numerous officers and promoted neighboring businesses to shut down Friday night.
Officers were called to Get Air, 3729 University Ave., around 7:35 p.m. Friday for a large fight inside the establishment.
According to police accounts, more than 100 people were inside the business when some of the youths began causing trouble, overwhelming employees.
When Get Air closed early for the night because of the problems, the disturbance spilled over into the parking lot, with patrons yelling at officers and throwing coins at squad cars, according to police.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nearby establishments locked their doors as a precaution.
Officers remained on the scene until around 10 p.m. when the crowds had disbursed. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Get Air issued free passes for patrons whose visits were disturbed, and Waterloo police are scheduled to meet with the trampoline business officials to discuss the matter, according to police.
Photos Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center reconstruction
Five Brothers 1
ISG Project Manager Nathan Compton discusses the renovation project at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 2
Construction continues on the main entrance of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 3
Upgrades to the lobbyl are part of the reconstruction project of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 4
Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, left, and ISG Project Manager Nathan Compton discuss the renovation project at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 5
Upgrades to the exhibit hall are part of the reconstruction project of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 6
ISG Project Manager Nathan Compton discusses the renovation project at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 7
Construction continues at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Five Brothers 8
Construction continues at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.