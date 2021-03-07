Fight at Waterloo trampoline business draws police

WATERLOO – A fight at a Waterloo trampoline business drew numerous officers and promoted neighboring businesses to shut down Friday night.

Officers were called to Get Air, 3729 University Ave., around 7:35 p.m. Friday for a large fight inside the establishment.

According to police accounts, more than 100 people were inside the business when some of the youths began causing trouble, overwhelming employees.

When Get Air closed early for the night because of the problems, the disturbance spilled over into the parking lot, with patrons yelling at officers and throwing coins at squad cars, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearby establishments locked their doors as a precaution.

Officers remained on the scene until around 10 p.m. when the crowds had disbursed. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Get Air issued free passes for patrons whose visits were disturbed, and Waterloo police are scheduled to meet with the trampoline business officials to discuss the matter, according to police.

Photos Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center reconstruction

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.