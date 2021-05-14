Fifth person arrested in fatal Waterloo robbery

WATERLOO – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a 2020 robbery that left a Waterloo man dead.

Waterloo police arrested Tamra Lynnette Williams, 28, of 912 W. Sixth St., on Thursday for one count of first-degree robbery.

Authorities allege Tamra Williams was at the planning of the holdup at 556 Adrian St. on Aug. 15, 2020, and provided transportation to the scene. Vincent Hemenway, 49, was shot and killed during the robbery.

According to court records, police used GPS data from Tamra Williams’ cell phone that showed she was within a block of the scene at the time of the shooting and drove circles around the neighborhood following the gunfire while texting one of the other suspects.

Authorities allege Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, and another man approached Hemenway and his friends while they were working on a motorcycle in the garage. Court records indicate investigators believe Robert Lee Williams Jr. is the gunman, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Others arrested on robbery charges include Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24, and Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40.

