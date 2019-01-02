DES MOINES – Prison inmate Anna Marie Bunch died Monday night of natural causes at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines where she had been taken due to a medical emergency, Iowa Department of Corrections officials announced Wednesday.
Bunch was 56.
Bunch had been serving two 25-year maximum sentences at the Iowa Correctional Facility for Women in Mitchellville for the crime of attempted murder from Black Hawk County. Her sentence began on Nov. 7, 2012.
According to Courier files, Bunch received the prison sentence after being convicted of opening fire on her siblings in 2010. According to prosecutors, Bunch, then 50, lured her brother, Warren Jefferson-Bey, and sister, Carole Townsend-Sims, to her apartment May 26, 2010, and began shooting. She also accused them of stealing documents.
Assistant County Attorney Peter Blink had asked the court to sentence Bunch to 70 years in prison on convictions for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of intimidation with a weapon, one count of willful injury and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Blink noted Bunch has prior convictions for theft, prostitution, assault, eluding and drug-related offenses.
Defense attorney John Bishop asked for a concurrent sentence of only 25 years, noting Bunch was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder because of childhood incidents. Bishop also suggested Bunch shot at her siblings based on a psychotic belief.
Judge Kellyann Lekar said Bunch's actions raised concerns about public safety and sentenced her to up to 50 years in prison.
Also, a man convicted in 1980 of killing his infant son has died at an Iowa prison facility.
The Iowa Corrections Department said in a news release Wednesday that Kevin Johnson was pronounced dead of natural causes on Monday evening in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. He'd been housed there because of chronic illness. He was 64.
Johnson had been serving a life sentence after being found guilty in Pottawattamie County District Court of first-degree murder.
The body of Kevin Johnson Jr. was found July 17, 1989, buried in a wooded area behind the family's home in Council Bluffs, less than three weeks after he'd been killed. An autopsy showed the 2-month-old died of blunt trauma to his head.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
