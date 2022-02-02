Felony Lane Gang suspect charged with Cedar Falls car burglaries

CEDAR FALLS — A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the theft of purses from Cedar Falls parking lots in December in what may have been the prelude to attempted Felony Lane Gang-style bank fraud.

Victory Alexander Ogiste, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Monday for four counts of burglary to a vehicle. His bond was set at $15,000.

Felony Lane Gang is a moniker used by investigators for crimes involving the use of stolen identification to drain victims’ bank accounts. Thieves start by stealing purses and then use IDs to pass bogus checks or make bank withdrawals.

The transactions usually use bank drive-thoughs, and “Felony Lane” refers to the farthest drive-through lane from the teller window where there is less chance of being identified.

In the Cedar Falls case, Ogiste is accused for smashing vehicle windows and grabbing purses from four parked vehicles while the owners were at KJ and Company hair salon and Orange Theory Fitness on Viking Road around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16.

A passerby noticed suspicious activity and used a cellphone to record video of a silver Lexus with Florida license plates leaving the area.

At about 6:30 p.m., a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol clocked a silver Lexus traveling 83 mph westbound on U.S. Highway 20 in Hardin County.

The vehicle didn’t pull over when the trooper attempted to stop it for speeding. The chase reached speeds of up to 130 mph as the Lexus wove through traffic, turning its lights off and on in attempt to hide in the darkness. It sideswiped another vehicle while trying to squeeze between two cars, according to court records.

At one point, the Lexus lost a tire, but it continued on at more than 100 mph, eventually passing Interstate 35, records state.

The vehicle exited at U.S. Highway 69 in Hamilton County just before reaching another officer with StopSticks. It ran into a ditch, crashed through a fence and came to a rest in the field.

All of the occupants ran off, but officers found Ogiste, Michael Lawrence Knight Jr., 25, of Fort Lauderdale, and suspected driver Raymone Marquis Davis, 27, of Florida, hiding in brush nearby.

Knight and Ogiste were arrested for interference, and Davis was arrested for eluding and interference.

Inside the Lexus wreckage, officers found IDs, checkbooks and credit cards belonging to the women from the Cedar Falls vehicle burglaries.

Davis was carrying about $11,905 in cash, Knight had $1,203 in cash, and Ogiste had $3,360, according to court records.

Media accounts show that Ogiste has prior charges in Felony Lane Gang-style crimes.

He was charged in Lincoln, Neb., in 2018, in connection with break-ins to vehicles at parks and a golf course that were followed by suspicious bank transactions.

In Huntley, Ill., he and another person were arrested for allegedly breaking into cars at a day care in 2018. His accomplice crashed into several vehicles during their getaway attempt.

Ogiste also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity fraud in connection with a similar case in Westlake, Ohio, in 2015, according to court records.

