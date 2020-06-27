Felony charges added to Waterloo man following investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A wanted Waterloo man now faces additional felony charges following an ongoing weapons investigation by member of the Waterloo Police Violent Crimes Apprehention Team (VCAT).

Police said that on Thursday, officers assigned to VCAT located and arrested Devon Reed, 23, of Waterloo, on two arrest warrants from a previous incident that took place on June 20. Those warrants were for first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order.

During the course of the investigation, VCAT officers located two handguns, ammunition, marijuana, and K2/synthetic marijuana. Reed is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition from a previous felony conviction and previous domestic assault conviction.

Reed was subsequently charged with the following in addition to the two warrants: two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of being a felon/prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and second offense possession of a controlled substance.

