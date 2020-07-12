Felon who hid gun in a cop car sentenced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A man who hid a gun in the back of a police cruiser when he was arrested in 2019 was sentenced Friday to more than 4 years in federal prison.

Juwan Logan, 43, of Waterloo was sentenced after a Jan. 15 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Logan admitted he was driving a motorcycle Oct. 17, 2019, when he was stopped for a number of traffic violations. Although he was patted down, Logan had a small handgun hidden on his person and hid it in a police vehicle while being transported to the Black Hawk County Jail. Officers found it a short time later. Logan has prior convictions for domestic abuse and possession a firearm as a felon.

He was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 57 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in concert with the Waterloo Police Department.

